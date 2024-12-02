rfXcel raises USD 30 mln to boost SCF solutions

Kayne Partners is the growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors an alternative investment firm managing over USD 25 billion in assets.

rfXcel plans to use this investment to accelerate the delivery of innovative supply chain solutions; increase resources to extend its Internet of Things partnership with Verizon; and expand its global geographical presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Founded in 2003, rfXcel is a provider of SaaS based track and trace solutions that enables customers to protect patients and meet their compliance needs while getting insights and visibility into their supply chain.