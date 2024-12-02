RF Group selects ERI's core banking platform









RF Group is a wealth management company established in 1997, dedicated to assisting clients in creating and managing wealth. With a client-first approach, their goal is to become a prominent wealth manager and investment bank in the Caribbean. They offer a comprehensive range of products and services, including mutual funds, investment management, investment banking, pension plans, stock brokerage, trusts, estate planning, and educational investment accounts.

Officials from RF Group said that the partnership with OLYMPIC Banking System marks the beginning of an exciting journey as they focus on their vision of becoming the premier investment bank and wealth manager in the Caribbean and evidence their commitment to innovation and their dedication to delivering superior financial services to their customers.

Officials from ERI also commented on the partnership, highlighting RF Group's reputation and growth in the Caribbean region. They expressed satisfaction with the thorough selection process and the alignment between RF Group's needs and their solutions. ERI is happy with RF Group's decision to their OLYMPIC Banking System for their digital transformation. Leveraging their local and global expertise, they are confident that this collaboration will support the bank's future growth effectively.

Collectively, RF Group has helped clients raise in excess of USD 2.2 billion in capital, have USD 1.4 billion under management and 2 billion+ assets under administration. Offering a wide range of investment products and services, their financial solutions are designed to help individuals and corporate clients meet and achieve their investment goals. These include mutual funds, investment management, investment banking, group & personal pension plans, personal retirement accounts, stock brokerage, trust & estate planning, and educational investment accounts.





What does ERI do?

ERI is an international company specialising in the development, distribution, and support of the integrated, real-time banking, securities custody, and wealth management software package: OLYMPIC Banking System. Operating in many of the major financial centres, ERI is present in Luxembourg, Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Singapore, and Paris.

More than 400 banks and financial institutions across over 60 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System.