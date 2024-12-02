



The collaboration will see the integration of Rezolve's AI platform, 'Brain', into NAGA's proprietary technology suite, including the NAGA Trader social trading app as well as NAGA Pay system. This partnership is aimed at redefining the experience for both current and new NAGA users, providing real-time personalised market analysis, enhancing trading proficiency as well as automating payments across various languages.





NAGA provides an online social trading platform, accessible via both web and app interfaces. The platform enables its users to invest in diverse ranges of assets such as currencies, stocks, ETF’s, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, all together using its own electronic payments solution. The addition of Rezolve’s ‘Brain’, with its AI algorithms, machine learning, and its natural language processing (NLP), is aimed at enhancing NAGA’s ability to offer its users a distinct AI experience.













NAGA users can engage in conversation with 'Brain' in any one of 95 languages, aiming to be as similar as communicating to a human stockbroker in real-time over the phone. This feature facilitates users to gain an understanding of market trends and insights, receive guidance for making investment decisions, as well as learn how to optimally use NAGA's social trading platform. Additionally, the use of Rezolve’s ‘Brain’ AI and its multilingual capacity is hoped to improve the social trading app’s user experience and widen its global user base.

More about NAGA and Rezolve

NAGA is a company that connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social proprietary trading platform. The platform also allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and auto-copy features for successful members' trades. NAGA’s platform is a solution that aims to be easily accessible and inclusive. It provides a foundation to trade, invest, network, earn, and pay.





Rezolve is a UK-based instant mobile engagement platform. They offer commercial opportunities for mobile app providers by allowing relevant, contextual engagement between consumers and retailers. Rezolve AI is a platform for retail, brands, and manufacturers. This platform is designed to help businesses drive commerce and engagement through the use of artificial intelligence technology. Rezolve AI is also aimed at helping businesses leverage data to make informed decisions about their products, marketing, and customer engagement. By collecting and analysing data from a variety of sources, the platform can help businesses identify trends, predict consumer behaviour, as well as optimise operations to increase sales and customer loyalty.





Additionally, a feature of Rezolve AI is its ability to help businesses connect with customers across various channels. The platform is able to integrate with social media, email, and other channels, to help companies reach out to customers where they are, using the right message at the right time.