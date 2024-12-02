Rexel teams up with PrimeRevenue for supply chain finance program

Operated by PrimeRevenue, the supply chain finance program gives Rexels suppliers access to a liquidity management tool.

Through the OpenSCi supplier finance platform, Rexels suppliers can select to receive early payment on their approved invoices, backed by Rexels credit rating.

Rexel addresses three main markets - industrial, commercial and residential from 2,300 branches in 38 countries, and nearly 30,000 employees.

In recent news, Propell, a South African financial services provider, has partnered with PrimeRevenue.