Rewire updates its platform due to COVID-19

Rewire, which is focused on developing a digital bank for the migrant workforce, is now offering free digital and physical Mastercard cards and the ability to conduct free-of-cost local transactions within Europe and across the globe, according to Crowdfund Insider.

The company will be allowing users to make free local transfers to all IBAN accounts in Europe. All transactions will reportedly be completed within one business day. Rewire will also provide a free digital Mastercard card along with the company’s physical card, which clients can begin using as soon as they receive it.

According to Crowdfund Insider, users will not have to pay extra fees for depositing funds to the card or for conducting transactions. Customers will receive instant notifications after every transfer is completed. They will also have access to foreign exchange rates and can make cash withdrawals.