Revolut's new feature gives users 50% of their salary early

Called ‘Payday’, the feature is cost-free for employers and only available to eligible customers across the UK, with the EEA, and US to follow shortly after. For EUR 1.50 per month, eligible customers will be able to dip into the salary that they haven’t been paid yet, allowing them more financial flexibility, as the press release says.

Payday is not a loan or a credit product and customers will only be able to withdraw money that they’ve earned but haven’t been paid yet, almost like being paid in fortnightly increments rather than monthly.

The feature is also separate from the ‘Early Salary’ feature that Revolut launched back in December 2020—mimicking Monzo’s ‘Get Paid Early’—which lets eligible customers receive their entire salary a day early.