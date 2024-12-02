Revolut wants to expand into mortgage sector





Revolut, which currently offers payments services, crypto trading, savings accounts, and stock trading, is focused in the short-term on expanding its remittance offerings and launching a Buy Now, Pay Later product.

Revolut is also opening new remittance corridors to enable its US users to send money across borders in up to 30 minutes. The company introduced fee-free remittances to bank accounts in Mexico and recently launched fast transfers from the US to Chile, Brazil, and South Korea.

Revolut isn’t alone in its quest to become a worldwide financial super app. Global brands from Amazon to IKEA and Walmart are cutting out the traditional financial middleman and plugging in software from tech startups to offer customers everything from banking and credit to insurance.