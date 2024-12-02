Revolut to roll out digital banking services in Singapore

The digital banking service allows users to transfer 26 currencies to any bank, business or friend at the real-time exchange rate, free-of-charge.

Established just two years ago, it has since acquired a customer base of around 800, 000 across Europe. This recent launch is part of its global expansion plan and aims to reach the US, Australia and Hong Kong by the endof 2017. It is not just customers that are enamoured with Revolut, investors have been clambering for a stake in the company; the neo-bank has raised a total of USD 86 million in funding since its inception and in its last round of equity crowdfunding campaign, its goal of USD 5.3 million was reach in less than 24 hours.

Revolut is part of the growing wave of startups looking to disrupt the banking industry by providing cheaper products and giving customers the autonomy to manage their finances entirely online without the hassle and fees of a middleman.

Neo-banks like Revolut offer features including mobile deposits, P2P payments and real-time digital receipts with round-the-clock customer support.