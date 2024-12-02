The announcement was made in connection with the Choose France Summit and comes alongside the company’s intention to apply for a French banking licence.

The fintech, which operates in all 30 EEA countries, said the move is part of a strategy to expand its services and regulatory presence in the region. Paris was selected due to France's growing importance as a financial hub, as well as the regulatory framework available to support banking activities.

The French entity will complement the company’s existing banking operation in Lithuania, creating a dual headquarters model within the EEA.

Supporting local presence and regulatory engagement

Since 2021, Revolut has been setting up local branches across Europe to support regional operations. France was the first of these, followed by several other countries including Spain, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Romania, and the Netherlands. More local branches are expected in additional European markets in the near future.

According to representatives from Revolut, the Paris office will act as a key base for operations in Western Europe and is expected to support the company's application for a full banking licence in France. This development aims to facilitate closer regulatory engagement and the provision of services designed for national markets.

The company also confirmed that it plans to invest over EUR 1 billion in the French market over the next three years and create more than 200 jobs locally. Revolut officials said France is currently its largest EU market, with 5 million customers, and has shown rapid growth in recent months.

Looking ahead, Revolut plans to launch new financial products in 2025, including mortgages, overdrafts, and mobile phone plans. These additions are intended to expand the firm’s presence in the retail banking space and respond to changing consumer demand across the region.

French government officials welcomed the move, describing it as one of the most significant foreign investments in the country's financial sector in over a decade. They cited it as a sign of continued international interest in France's financial infrastructure and regulatory stability.