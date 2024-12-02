Revolut to offer Commodities trading in Singapore





Revolut’s customers in Singapore will be able to access gold and silver exposure directly through its app from the first half of 2022.

Purchases are backed by real, physical gold or silver, held securely with a trusted precious metals services partner. Users will also be able to transfer exposure to other Revolut users and round up their spare change and save them as gold and silver. Transaction fees range from 0.5–1.5%.

Revolut has also obtained a licence to roll out stock trading and has plans to bring cryptocurrencies trading to its customers in Singapore.