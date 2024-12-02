Revolut to offer commission-free stock trading in US

The firm has secured a US broker-dealer license. The license took 16 months to acquire through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The firm was approved to be an ‘introducing broker’ and will rely on DriveWealth, a New Jersey-based fintech firm, to clear trade.

Revolut will earn payment for order flow revenue in the US, a controversial approach used by Robinhood that has drawn the ire of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Right before the pandemic began, the firm launched in the US in 2020.

Since its US launch, the firm has added high-interest savings, small business banking, US-Mexico money transfers, and cryptocurrency trading, among others. The company has said it is aiming to go public in both the US and the UK stock markets.