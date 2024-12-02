Revolut to offer business accounts in Europe

The new offering will allow company to transfer money across 25 currencies at the interbank exchange rate. Businesses will also be able to issue corporate cards to their employees for global fee-free spending.

Additional features, like instant and free money transfers between companies in the Revolut network, real time spending notifications and dedicated customer support, will also be added, said the company.

The service will have a monthly fee ranging from GBP 25 to GBP 1000 per month, depending on the account’s options and the client’s business needs. Companies who sign up will get a free first month.

In March 2016, Revolut has launched premium accounts, complimentary to its current account service, bringing the fintech startup closer to the neobank status.