Revolut to offer access to gold

Gold will be available via the Revolut app through a new ‘Commodities’ widget on the dashboard. Customers can purchase and trade exposure to gold, based on live market performance data which Revolut obtains through its gold services partner. Any gold exposure held by users is backed up by real, physical gold.

Gold exposure can be transferred from one Revolut user to another via the Revolut app, or converted instantly into cryptocurrency, or into emoney to make purchases.

Revolut also offers an auto-exchange feature whereby users can set a certain price at which to trade gold exposure, with Revolut automatically completing the transaction when the market price matches the target set.