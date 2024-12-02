Revolut to move non-UK customers to licensed Lithuanian entity





It further explained that each account will remain the same in nearly every way when they are all migrated. The banking group noted that nearly all the accounts’ details will remain the same and customers will be able to use the accounts as normal.

Revolut stated it has the right to transfer its legal relationship from its UK company to its European company under its terms and conditions.

The company also reported that while cryptocurrency services are not offered by its European company, customers will still be able to use its cryptocurrency services through their UK company.



