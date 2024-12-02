Revolut to launch Revolut Invest wealth management app

Revolut Invest, will build on Revolut’s existing USD 9.5 billion wealth management business, adding new functionality. Revolut’s current offerings include stock trading and a robo-advisor feature, which will carry over to the new app.

Revolut Invest will provide access to 5,000 assets such as US and European stocks, ETFs, commodities, and bonds. Additionally, the app will introduce new features, including contracts for difference (CFDs). Users will also have the option to upgrade to a premium subscription called Trading Pro, which offers reduced commission fees, higher limits, and better analytics tools.

By separating its investing services into a standalone app, Revolut aims to attract a broader audience, including those who are not existing Revolut banking customers. This move enables the company to expand its base of 3 million active traders and 20,000 Trading Pro subscribers.

New Revolut Invest users will have the option to add Revolut’s banking services during the onboarding process. However, existing Revolut banking clients won’t need to download the new app, as they will continue to access investing services through the main Revolut banking app.

Revolut is currently piloting the new investment platform in Greece, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. The company has announced plans to double the number of investment options available on the app within the next three months. Expansion into other European Economic Area (EEA) countries is planned by the end of the year, with launches in the UK, US, Singapore, and Australia to follow, where the necessary licences are already in place.

More information about Revolut

Revolut, which serves over 45 million retail and 500,000 business customers globally, operates in more than 140 regions and supports over 25 currencies. Its product lineup includes current accounts, savings accounts, debit cards with multi-currency payment options, and a credit card offering available in the US, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland.

In recent developments, Revolut's valuation reached USD 45 billion. This summer, the company obtained a banking licence from the UK Prudential Regulation Authority, enabling deposit insurance for its users in the region. These developments have increased speculation that Revolut may soon pursue a public listing, potentially opting for NASDAQ over the London Stock Exchange.