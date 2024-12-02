



The stablecoin market, currently led by Tether’s USDT with a market cap of around USD 119 billion, continues to attract new entrants. Circle's USDC is the second-largest, at approximately one-third the size of USDT. PayPal entered the stablecoin market in 2023, and blockchain firms Ripple and BitGo have recently announced their plans to follow suit.











Stablecoins, pegged to real-world assets, often invest in government-issued debt to maintain their value, generating significant profits. Tether, for instance, reported USD 5.2 billion in profit during the first half of the year. This trend coincides with the introduction of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework in Europe, which provides emerging guidance on crypto tokens.

Revolut has facilitated cryptocurrency trading within its app for several years and launched a separate exchange for experienced traders in May. The company has expressed intentions to expand its cryptocurrency services, focusing on regulatory compliance to ensure a secure platform for users.





Navigating MiCA: challenges and opportunities for stablecoin compliance

MiCA aims to bring greater oversight to crypto assets, including stablecoins, by setting clear rules on transparency, governance, and reserve backing. For companies like Revolut, launching a stablecoin under this new framework will require strict adherence to these guidelines, which are designed to mitigate risks such as fraud, instability, or lack of consumer protection. Meeting these regulatory requirements could delay product rollouts or increase operational costs.

However, regulatory clarity also offers significant opportunities. By complying with MiCA, Revolut can position its stablecoin as a secure and transparent option for users, differentiating itself from less regulated or offshore stablecoins. A clear regulatory framework could help the company build trust with both retail and institutional investors, which is crucial in an industry where concerns about security and legitimacy persist. This compliance-first approach may also ease the process of obtaining approvals from financial authorities, enabling a smoother integration into the broader financial system.

In the long term, the stability provided by regulation could increase market confidence in stablecoins, encouraging wider adoption. Revolut’s adherence to MiCA and other global regulatory standards could enable it to expand its stablecoin services across different jurisdictions.





Stablecoins in a volatile crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant volatility in recent years, with major price swings and growing regulatory scrutiny. Despite these fluctuations, institutional interest in digital assets continues to rise, driven by innovations in DeFi and blockchain technology.

Stablecoins play an important role in this evolving market by offering a stable alternative to highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This stability makes them essential for cross-border payments, remittances, and liquidity within the broader crypto ecosystem.