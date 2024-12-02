NewsFintech

Revolut seeks approval from the Central Bank of Morocco

AM

Aurora Munteanu

13 Aug 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
neobankbanking lcienceregulationfintechexpansion
Countries:
Morocco
AM

Aurora Munteanu

13 Aug 2025 / 5 Min Read

sign up banner

Events on Fintech

FinovateEurope 2026

04 Nov 2025 / 1 min read / Fintech

FTT Embedded Finance & Super-Apps 2026

29 Oct 2025 / 1 min read / Fintech

3rd Fintech Week & Expo

29 Oct 2025 / 1 min read / Fintech

2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & Beyond

29 Oct 2025 / 1 min read / Fintech

EBINTEC Banking Innovation Conference and Exhibition

09 Oct 2025 / 1 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright