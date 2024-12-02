Revolut has reportedly entered the Moroccan banking sector, seeking regulatory approval from Bank Al-Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank.

The British neobank has taken all the necessary steps, including requesting regulatory approval to secure its entry into the country and launch its activities. While waiting for a response from the bank, the fintech will continue its recruitment operations to accelerate its growth in the country.

Expanding globally

In July 2025, Revolut appointed its first executive to help with Moroccan operations, including steering Revolut’s strategic direction and growth in the region, helping the neobank bring novel financial services to millions of Moroccans.

This initiative reflects Revolut’s plans for a phased entry in the country, beginning as a payment operator with reported plans to obtain a full banking licence within two years after rollout. If granted, the licence will offer Revolut the opportunity to start operations in a limited financial services method under Moroccan law.

Revolut offers a fully digital, smartphone-based experience, featuring quick account opening, fee-free international payments, multi-currency cards, trading, cryptocurrency services, and budgeting tools for digital-savvy users. The expansion in Morocco follows the company’s potential expansion to China, placing itself in direct competition with Alipay and WeChat. Revolut is reportedly evaluating hiring, licensing, and scoping opportunities in China, looking into similar opportunities in several countries across the Middle East and Asia, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Indonesia, and Turkey.

Since its launch in 2015, Revolut has substantially scaled its operations, currently serving over 50 million users across 40 countries and obtaining licenses in the UK, Europe, and other regions, intending to position itself as a global financial superapp. It also plans to scale in the US, weighing to acquire a bank in the states so it can receive a banking licence, according to Financial Times.