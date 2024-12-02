Global financial app Revolut has announced that it has further optimised its plan offerings for individuals and businesses by launching two affordable plans to support Australians.

Through this move, Revolut seeks to provide Aussies with the ability to get more for their money. The new Plus plan for individual customers is designed to offer advanced benefits, including higher exchange limits for international transactions, purchase protection, extended warranty cover, and no Revolut ATM withdrawal fees up to USD 350 per month with no frequency limit. Additionally, Plus subscribers will get a tailored Plus card and priority customer support, as well as the ability to open up to two Revolut <18 accounts to support healthy money management habits.

Revolut partners with Chubb for retail customers

Besides the new tier for individuals, Revolut has joined forces with Chubb to offer complimentary everyday protection insurance for all retail paid plan customers. With this new benefit, users receive purchase protection cover and extended warranty cover for eligible items bought leveraging a Revolut account. This comes as an addition to existing premium perks for Premium and Metal paid plan customers, which include travel insurance, scaled foreign exchange limits, access to lounge passes, and minimised fees for investments.

When it comes to Australia’s SME sector, Revolut Business has rolled out a new Basic plan designed for sole traders and startups across the region. Priced at USD 10 per month, the plan facilitates access to Revolut Business’s global platform and financial capabilities developed to reduce resources, including time and money. Business owners can access local and global account details for simplified sending, receiving, and exchanging over 30 currencies, as well as the ability to include employees, issue physical or virtual cards, and optimise expense management.

Commenting on the launch, representatives from Revolut underlined that the rollout of the Plus plan, with its integrated everyday protection insurance, emphasises their company’s commitment to providing customers with solutions that meet their needs and demands. With this plan, users can now protect eligible items against accidental damage or theft within 90 days of purchase, benefit from extended warranty cover on eligible items, and enjoy elevated exchange limits and priority support.