Revolut rolls out stock trading in the US





The company already lets users buy and sell shares if they’re a British. And now, Revolut has received approval to become a licenced broker-dealer in the US.

Revolut users will be able to trade 1,100 securities, such as shares on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The company will also offer access to 200 ETFs. When it comes to features, Revolut offers fractional shares and several order types, such as limit and stop-limit orders.

In the app, users can find market graphs, a selection of news headlines and information about the top ten holdings of each ETF. Users can set up price alerts as well. When you buy and sell an asset, you don’t pay any commission. Like on all trading platforms, there’s some spread between the buy and sell price though.

More recently, Revolut has started to expand beyond payments. In the US., it has partnered with Paxos to launch the ability to trade cryptocurrencies in the app.