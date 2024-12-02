Revolut rolls out Revolut Business in the US

Revolut Business is available in all 50 US states, as of 25 March 2021. Revolut reveals that if you’re based outside the US, then exchanging and transferring funds with your stateside partners is cheaper once they join. For starters, payments and transfers between Revolut accounts – business or personal – are always free. Clients can use free worldwide payments to anyone with a Revolut Business account.

Revolut noted that you may get secure physical and virtual company debit cards for yourself and your team members. Users can stay in control of company or business spending by tracking all card spends, set limits, and freeze cards all with one click.