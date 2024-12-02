Revolut rolls out BNPL in Ireland





Revolut’s Pay Later product enables consumers to spread the cost of purchases up to EUR 499 across three instalments and can be used for both online and in-store purchases.

The new service involves an approved credit limit for customers, a first in the BNPL market. Unlike other providers, the service does not require partnership between retailers and Revolut, making it more like a traditional credit card.

A fee of 1.65 pc per purchase will be charged and repaid as part of the final two instalments. There is no penalty for early repayment.