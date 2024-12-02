The event signalled the company’s achievement of reaching 50 million customers. It also highlighted Revolut’s recent growth and plans for expanding its product portfolio to strengthen its position in global financial services. In essence, Revolut aims to accelerate its product development and expand its offerings. Key announcements included developments in artificial intelligence, mortgage lending, branded ATMs, and business solutions.

Highlights of Revolut’s 2025 plans

Revolut announced the upcoming launch of an AI-powered financial assistant designed to help users manage their finances more effectively. The tool will adapt to individual needs, offering personalised financial advice and simplifying administrative tasks. A phased rollout is planned for next year, with additional features expected to be developed as AI capabilities in personal finance evolve.

The company also confirmed plans to introduce a fully digital mortgage solution in Lithuania, followed by rollouts in Ireland and France by 2025. The service aims to streamline the approval process, offering conditional approvals and final offers within one business day, pending valuation and necessary checks.

Revolut plans to deploy branded ATMs, starting in Spain in early 2025. These machines will dispense both cash and cards, with long-term plans to enable cash deposits. Security will be enhanced through facial recognition technology.





Expanding Revolut business services

Revolut Business plans to launch its first credit product in Europe and offer competitive business savings rates across EU markets in 2025. Additional tools for retail and restaurant operations, including biometric payment capabilities through Revolut Kiosk, are also under development. The company is expanding its Revolut Pay platform, which will integrate multiple payment methods, including Buy Now Pay Later options.

Speaking about the company’s progress, company officials remarked that 2024 had been transformative for Revolut, with significant customer growth and new product launches. They expressed optimism for 2025, emphasising Revolut’s mission to improve global banking services.

Revolut representatives also brought up the company’s growth to 50 million customers, pinning it as evidence of demand for innovative financial solutions. They reiterated Revolut's long-term goal of reaching 100 million customers and becoming a global financial leader.