Revolut reportedly expands into rewards-based credit cards

According to techfundingnews.com, the planned credit product will leverage the company’s RevPoints loyalty system, first introduced in mid-2024, and could position the digital banking platform as a competitor in the region’s premium card space.

The RevPoints programme, currently available for debit card users, enables customers to earn points on everyday spending. These can be exchanged for airline miles or redeemed for gift cards from major retailers. Revolut officials have indicated that the upcoming credit card will be designed for different user subscription tiers, and will build on this system, offering a credit-linked rewards experience.

As of April 2025, development of the card is ongoing. Revolut reportedly aims to integrate it within its wider suite of services, which includes multicurrency accounts, cryptocurrency trading, stock investment options, and travel-related features. The company already supports over 30 currencies and offers exchange rates that have been a draw for international travellers and users managing cross-border payments.

Europe’s credit card rewards market

Techfundingnews further reports that, while credit card rewards have long been a fixture in North America, the European market has developed more cautiously, with a heavy reliance on debit cards and bank transfers. Regulatory fragmentation and consumer preferences have limited the growth of points-based credit cards on the continent. American Express remains one of the few players offering structured rewards programmes across Europe, with a product lineup ranging from entry-level to premium cards, often charging monthly fees for access to benefits like travel rewards and airline partnerships.

In this context, Revolut’s upcoming product could provide a rare alternative. The firm is not replicating American Express’s model directly but rather adapting its digital-first platform to suit evolving expectations around loyalty and rewards in Europe. According to company officials, the goal is to offer a system that supports a wide range of use cases, particularly in markets where traditional credit card rewards have not gained significant traction.