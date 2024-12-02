Revolut removes transfer fees for Ukraine-based banks

Revolut, which, according to AltFi, has less than 50 current employees based in Ukraine, is also offering its staff relocation support should they wish to move to another country or somewhere else in Ukraine.

Revolut is also looking to support customers in Ukraine, initially by waiving transfer fees for sending money to a Ukrainian bank account.

The fintech has also already enabled Red Cross to receive donations to fund the Ukrainian relief effort, with donations live in UK, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, Bulgaria, and Singapore.