The Revolut Junior offer will become Revolut <18. In addition to a new vibrant yellow app and card design, the account now also offers P2P payments and card personalisation, which are two features that are intended to appeal to teenagers. With the P2P function, users can send and receive money in seconds directly in the app and from anywhere.

Social payments are also possible, which means that each transaction can be accompanied with GIFs or personal messages. The physical payment cards can now also be personalised. The Revolut <18 website now offers users the ability to customise debit cards with images, text, emoji, and even freehand sketches. Young users can design their card directly in the app.











Legalities for Revolut <18