The card is designed by a Ukrainian team and is meant to symbolise the hope for a clear and safe sky over the country.

Revolut supported Ukraine since 2022 by offering refugees free access to its services, temporarily waiving the usual requirement for proof of European residency. Users had access to a standard account with no monthly fee that could be used to send and receive money, as well as exchange currency. Since then, users sent more than EUR 1 billion to Ukraine through the app, mainly from Germany, the UK, Ireland, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Revolut notes that since 2022 it raised over EUR 12 million for the Red Cross Ukraine, including an approximately EUR 1.8 million company donation.











New Revolut products for Ukraine and Europe

Ukrainian residents can now set up a European Revolut card and receive access to a range of services, including instant, free P2P transfers between app users, and receive the special edition card without making a donation. The digital bank projects that it will add more products to its app that will be available in Ukraine in the future. Ukrainian customers will be able to order virtual and physical debit cards, including the special Clear Sky Visa debit card free of charge.

Users in the UK and Europe can get the ClearSky card by donating at least EUR 5 to get the card unlocked. A 100% of all donations will go to Revolut’s charity partner, the UN Refugee Agency which provides support for Ukrainian war refugees both inside the country and in overseas territories. Revolut will match donations from Ukrainian customers, up to approximately EUR 240,091.

According to UNHCR latest data, 3.7 million people are currently displaced within Ukraine and 6.7 million Ukrainians remain abroad, having fled the war as refugees and asylum-seekers in need of assistance and support.