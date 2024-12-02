Revolut offers accounts for non-citizens in the US

With over 30 million customers globally, Revolut’s accounts’ offering to non-citizens in the US is aligned with the company’s ongoing mission to enable customers with increased control of their finances and to connect people across the world in a simplified manner.





Revolut’s accounts launch context in the US

Per the press release information, there are more than 2.5 million people in the US either on some sort of visa or who do not have an SSN or ITIN, out of which 1 million are students. As this population is generally ignored by financial institutions, this results in them not having access to cost-effective financial services and being left with limited options for managing their finances.

Revolut is aiming to change this by providing a simplified solution, including easy account sign-up, alongside access to a multitude of its everyday money management products. Such services include international-related features of the likes of global debit cards, low-fee currency exchange and international transfers, as well as early salary access (up to 2 days). What is more, the requirements for non-citizens in the US when opening a Revolut account include a government-issued ID and a valid US visa.











When commenting on the announcement, Danil Ovechkin, Revolut US Head of Growth advised that the company is looking forward to offering Revolut accounts to these communities of non-US citizens who have been ignored by a multitude of traditional banks and fintechs. Per their statement, they are aiming to provide these customers with the ability to sign up for an account and make their lives easier by having the possibility to access a financial product and leverage everyday services, which are designed to support their day-to-day needs. The spokesperson added that as they continue to expand access to their fast, secure, and easy financial super app, the company seeks to redefine money management to all communities within the US.

A noteworthy detail regarding the new accounts is that non-US citizens will not be enabled access to Revolut’s credit products or investment features such as Stocks and Savings Vaults.





Revolut’s recent developments

Revolut has been on an expansion strategy throughout 2023, with numerous developments taking place globally, a multitude of which were announced in July.

Within the UK alone, it announced the launch of its Joint Accounts product, together with the implementation of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone. Within the European space, the same month saw the company make available its service Express Elixir fast transfers to Poland-based customers, free of fee.

In the US, following regulatory uncertainty regarding cryptocurrency, Revolut announced its decision to delist three cryptocurrencies, namely Cardano’s ADA, Polygon’s MATIC, and Solana’s SOL. The news was proceeded by the company’s expansion to New Zealand, a move that sought to provide Kiwis with an improved digital experience and help drive market competition.