Revolut makes Allianz Partners a global travel protection partner

From April 2022, Allianz Partners will offer Revolut travel protection solutions to customers with a Premium or Metal card. This offer will initially be available in 31 markets in Europe and the UK. As part of the cooperation, new and existing customers with Premium and Metal cards will have direct access to a range of travel protection services from Allianz Partners in the Revolut app. As a result of the new partnership with Allianz Partners, travel cancellation and interruption due to pandemic and epidemic diseases (including COVID-19) are now included in the scope of insurance.

The insurance package from Allianz Partners also includes insurance cover for medical emergencies abroad, lost or delayed luggage, winter sports activities, and travel cancellation or interruption. Customers can also make use of a 24-hour hotline for medical emergencies and a range of other Allianz Partners services. The premium subscription now also offers policyholders insurance cover for children or family members under the age of 17, and the metal subscription includes extended travel liability insurance and a deductible exclusion for rental cars.