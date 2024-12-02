Revolut leaves the Canadian market





According to the email sent to Revolut users, account top-ups will no longer be available as of March 29; physical card ordering will no longer be available as of April 12; and account access will no longer be available as of May 15, 2021. The company stated that if customers are not able to use their remaining balance before this date, Revolut will reimburse them in full.

Revolut has been working to launch a full-fledged Canadian service since 2019. In November of that year, the company began providing early access to accounts for Canadian users ahead of an official launch within the country. However, that launch never came to fruition outside of the beta offering.