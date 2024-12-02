Revolut launches RevPoints

According to the official press release, this new initiative allows customers to turn their everyday spending into extraordinary rewards, including coveted airline miles and exclusive discounts on travel, accommodation, experiences and more.





RevPoints provides a wide range of redemption options that suit various lifestyles and preferences, all without the need for a credit card. Customers can convert their RevPoints to over 30 airline loyalty programs, making travel more affordable even with rising flight costs.











Moreover, RevPoints can be used for substantial discounts on luxury holiday accommodations and memorable experiences via the Lifestyle tab in the Revolut app. For everyday rewards, points can be redeemed for discounts at top brands when shopping online with Revolut Pay, ensuring that customers can fully benefit from every point they earn.





Depending on the plan, users can earn up to 1 point per pound spent, and even accelerate their earnings by converting spare change into points, completing fun in-app challenges or on in-app bookings for Stays and Experiences.





The press release continues to state that new users can kickstart their experience with 3,000 points (equivalent to 3,000 air miles or up to GBP 60 in travel discounts) after completing 150 eligible transactions. Additionally, users can earn up to 10,000 bonus points by upgrading their plan and meeting spending targets within the first 90 days.





More lifestyle benefits for paid plan customers

For those subscribed to Revolut’s Ultra plan, the rewards are more. Customers who spend GBP 2,500 a month can earn up to 30,000 RevPoints annually.







Furthermore, Revolut customers on Metal and Ultra plans will soon be able to be rewarded with extra RevPoints for their daily spending, and also new lifestyle enhancements depending on their plan type.





According to the press release, these changes are being introduced one year on from the introduction of Revolut’s Ultra paid plan in June 2023. Ultra customers can earn the most RevPoints for their spend and will be able to unlock access to all partner benefits. Since launch, Revolut has continued to expand the partner benefits available with the programme, which now total over GBP 4,255 in value per year.