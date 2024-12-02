Revolut launches Premium and Metal plans in New Zealand

Specifically, these plans supplement the standard option launched in July 2023, providing Kiwi customers with additional benefits such as airport lounge access, better limits on fee-free currency exchange, and cashback perks exclusive to the Metal plan.

The Premium Plan, priced at NZD 9.99 per month, offers users benefits such as increased withdrawal limits. This plan also doubles the standard ATM withdrawal allowance, allowing users to withdraw up to NZD 700 per month in various currencies without incurring withdrawal fees from Revolut.

For those opting for the Metal Plan at NZD 19.99 per month, added perks include cashback incentives and travel privileges. Metal Plan subscribers can purchase lounge passes on demand, with free lounge access for themselves and three companions if their flight is delayed by more than one hour. This plan also includes unlimited no-fee weekday foreign exchange and quadruples the standard withdrawal limits, allowing users to withdraw up to NZD 1400 cash per month.

Furthermore, Revolut Metal customers can receive up to 0.5% cashback on eligible card transactions made outside New Zealand and within the country, in any supported fiat currency. Metal cards are created using reinforced steel and include contactless technology.

Both the Premium and Metal plans include express card delivery, 24/7 priority customer support, and free card personalisation options. In the company press release, representatives from Revolut New Zealand, expressed excitement about the launch, emphasising the plans' value in creating new financial experiences for Kiwi customers.

The Premium and Metal plans are accessible within the Revolut app for users in New Zealand at the time of writing.

Other developments from Revolut

In February 2024, Revolut revealed its plans to introduce a cryptocurrency exchange targeting ‘advanced traders’ with market analytics and lower fees. In essence, this exchange is anticipated to offer more comprehensive analytics and reduced fees compared to the bank's existing app.

Regarding this potential product launch, officials from Revolut emphasised that the company always develops new products and functionalities in accordance with market requirements. The standalone cryptocurrency exchange is one of the future developments, but more information will be released only when the product will be available in-app.