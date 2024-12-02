Revolut launches new feature for Singapore customers





The feature was enabled by the electronic General Interbank Recurring Order (e-Giro). Its technology was set to authorise top-ups from the customer’s bank account, only after they linked their bank account to the Revolut application.

The service will enable clients to link the wallet to multiple institutions, such as DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, and UOB accounts, as well as Maybank and Bank of China.

By allowing the use of e-Giro and adding the new feature to its suite of digital banking services, Revolut aims to enhance the user experience by meeting their needs, preferences, and demands.









Revolut’s development strategy

Digital banking app Revolut offers its customers multiple services and solutions, such as multi-currency accounts, transfers, teams, spend management tools, payment gateways, APIs, API payouts, payment links, and more. The company had multiple product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

At the beginning of May 2023, the company launched in Brazil, marking the firm’s first foray into Latin America. Following this expansion, Revolut was set to provide clients and users that had a multi-currency account with remittance capabilities in 27 countries, alongside cards accepted in over 150 countries. Customers were also allowed to convert foreign currencies at any time, during the day or the night, seven days a week.

In April, the UK-based application gathered more than 100 tokens into collections based on their underlying technology, such as gaming, metaverse, or NFT.

Users were able to buy an entire collection and spread their investments evenly among all the given tokens, or to track the collection as a whole. Additionally, they were enabled to select areas of interest and spread their investments over a couple of numbers of tokens, instead of having to pick individual ones.

Earlier, in March, Revolut launched a new crypto learning course in order to improve the way digital assets are understood and to make them more accessible. The course was named ‘Polkadot Bonus’ and it incorporated two lessons. Clients were introduced to detailed lessons that conveyed information on staking, one month after the company announced that it would be launching crypto staking on ADA, ETH, XTZ, and DOT crypto assets.

The aim of this launch was to continue the process of making the crypto industry more accessible, as the interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies continues to rise around the world. Furthermore, the focus was on improving the way customers can make informed decisions on their finances by making sure they have all the right tools and products for understanding how crypto works.