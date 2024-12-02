Revolut launches GBP Direct Debits powered by Modulr

The new functionality will use Modulr’s Direct Debits Mandate service, adding another feature that Revolut customers can use in their everyday lives.

This new feature allows Revolut’s EEA customers with local UK account details to make all their regular GBP Direct Debit payments straight from their Revolut accounts, whether that be retail customers paying for their gym memberships, phone contracts, utility bills or subscriptions, or business customers paying supplier bills or regular invoices.

Revolut’s retail and business customers are also protected by the GBP Direct Debit Guarantee, in the event that there is fraudulent activity or an error affecting their Direct Debit payment. Direct Debits are a simple, safe and convenient way for Revolut retail and business customers to make regular or recurring payments.

Revolut has used Modulr’s API platform since 2017. Through Modulr, getting paid, reconciling and making payments is fully automated and can be managed in real-time, 24/7, all via Revolut’s existing platform.