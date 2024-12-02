Revolut launches fee-free USD transfers to the UK





Revolut has moved closer to borderless accounts by offering US bank details to its UK business customers, enabling them to accept USD transfers from US-based customers, payment apps, and online marketplaces with no fees. As increasing numbers of the UK B2B customers do business with the US, this saves senders both time and money.

The new feature enables Revolut’s Business customers to receive USD payments via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network for payments up to USD 1,000,000. Users will still be able to use IBAN details to receive USD payments via SWIFT.

Revolut Business customers can access their new US account details in the Revolut Business app by going to the ‘Home’ menu, selecting the USD pocket, tapping the USA flag and then selecting ‘Local’. This will show the account details that senders can use to pay money into their accounts. All UK business customers will be offered access to the feature.