Revolut launches eSIMs in Singapore





Following this launch, the company aims to offer eSIMs to customers and clients, as well as the possibility to access data plans in over 100 countries around the world. All Revolut customers that leverage eSIM-compatible devices, regardless of the plan they are on, will be able to install the eSIM fully digitally and top up in just a few clicks through their Revolut application whenever they need to, without the need for a physical SIM.

In addition, the eSIM can be used simultaneously while having a physical SIM, a feature that will enable clients to switch easily between networks without worrying about roaming charges. Revolut will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on eSIMs’ launch in Singapore

According to the official press release, Revolut’s eSIMs will be launched in partnership with 1GLOBAL, a global telecommunications company. The solution was developed to be fully digital and can be leveraged alongside customers’ already existing SIMs. Connecting the eSIM will allow clients to use the Revolut app without utilising their mobile data allowance - so if a Revolut customer lands in a country and doesn't have data, they can still access their Revolut app and leverage all the products and features, including topping up their data.

In addition, the launch of eSIM aims to ensure that travelers are supported by Revolut from the very beginning of their trip through the end of it. Alongside Singapore, Revolut also plans to launch eSIMs in the region of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. At the same time, Revolut’s eSIMs features are already available to users across the UK and EEA.