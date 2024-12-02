Revolut launches debit card vending machine in Singapore

The new machine offers Visa-branded Revolut debit cards to students and is aimed at expanding accessibility to financial services while promoting financial literacy. Visa’s network of merchants will provide cardholders with global acceptance and ease of transactions.

According to the official press release, the initiative specifically targets young adults under 21, a demographic often underserved by traditional financial institutions, offering them financial tools for everyday money management. Students can use Revolut to manage their spending, send money locally or internationally, and even begin exploring investment options with a variety of user-friendly features.

Features targeted at student needs

Students can leverage Revolut’s money management tools to facilitate daily transactions and gain insights into their spending patterns. For instance, users can:

Send and receive money locally and internationally with ease, whether for casual expenses or significant transfers.

Use budgeting tools to categorise spending, track expenditures, and avoid overspending with real-time analytics.

Revolut also offers benefits for international students or frequent travellers. Cardholders can:

Split group expenses conveniently within the app using the Group Bills feature, which automatically converts and settles multi-currency costs.

Avoid foreign exchange fees on weekdays for Standard plan users, with competitive exchange rates available across 150+ currencies.

Enable instant security features, such as freezing the card or using a single-use virtual card, to enhance safety and prevent unauthorised use.

Additionally, the app provides educational content on investing and allows users to invest in stocks or precious metals. Moreover, students can access introductory modules on stock investment basics through Revolut’s ‘Stock Learn’ feature.

Officials from Revolut Singapore remarked that the vending machine is part of Revolut's ongoing efforts to make financial management accessible and convenient. Visa representatives added that collaboration with Revolut supports Visa’s mission of advancing financial accessibility for young consumers. They highlighted that many Gen Z consumers prioritise convenience and rewards when choosing financial products, and this initiative aligns with those preferences by providing easy access to debit cards and cashback rewards.

Students at NUS can obtain their Revolut x Visa debit card from the vending machine, following simple on-screen instructions. After retrieving the card, users scan a QR code to create a Revolut account, enabling them to link their new card and begin using it immediately.