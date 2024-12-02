Revolut launches as a bank in ten more European markets





Customers in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden can now upgrade and add deposit protection of up to EUR 100,000 to their accounts for free in just a few minutes.

It’s been just under a year since Revolut first launched as a bank in ten EU countries, with today’s addition taking the total to 28 countries where Revolut operates as a bank.

Revolut was first granted a European banking licence from the Bank of Lithuania back in 2018 and launched its first bank accounts in the country in May 2021.

Although Revolut is available across Europe, accounts opened in countries like Ireland, Italy and the UK are only offered as e-money accounts, meaning they don’t qualify for deposit protection.

Earlier in 2022, Revolut has announced that its customers in Singapore will be able to access gold and silver exposure directly through its app from the first half of 2022.