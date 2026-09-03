Revolut has launched AIR, an in-app artificial intelligence assistant, in Ireland and across Europe.

The tool is designed to let customers manage financial tasks through conversational interaction rather than navigating multiple app menus and tabs.

Customers can access AIR by swiping down from the middle of their phone screen, or by navigating to the ‘profile’ section, selecting ‘chats’, and then choosing ‘AIR’. Once opened, users can pose natural-language questions, such as requests for a breakdown of spending on a specific category over a given period, and receive corresponding insights drawn from their account activity.

Beyond spending analysis, AIR supports a range of account management functions, including subscription management and card freezing. The assistant also provides updates on the status of users’ investments held through the platform. On the travel side, AIR can build multi-day itineraries and retrieve a user’s past booking and spending history, positioning it as a planning tool that spans both financial and travel-related use cases. It can additionally advise customers on how to earn and redeem Revolut’s RevPoints loyalty currency.

Data handling and privacy

Revolut said the assistant has been built with data protection measures, stating that customer data is not stored by third-party AI partners nor used to train external models. This distinction is notable given the growing scrutiny that financial institutions face when integrating generative AI tools that rely on external model providers, as banks and fintechs must balance functionality with compliance obligations around data residency and customer consent.

Strategic context

The company described AIR as part of a shift away from traditional multi-step app navigation towards a more consolidated, conversational approach to money management, positioning it as a tool intended to simplify everyday financial tasks and travel planning while keeping customers in control of their data.

The launch reflects a broader trend among digital banks and fintechs to embed conversational AI directly into customer-facing applications, moving beyond standalone chatbot support functions towards tools that combine budgeting, investment tracking, and lifestyle features such as travel planning within a single interface. Revolut has been expanding its product range across banking, investment, and travel services in recent years, and the addition of an AI assistant extends this strategy into a more integrated, AI-driven customer experience across its European user base.