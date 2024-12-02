Revolut Introduces Trading Pro for advanced traders in EEA

Trading Pro is a of tools and insights that was specifically designed for advanced traders to improve their trading experience. The new subscription, available in the European Economic Area (EEA), is provided by Revolut Securities Europe UAB and can be added to existing Revolut plans, with the exception of the Ultra plan, which already includes Trading Pro free of charge.

Trading Pro offers active investors reduced commission fees, which are now set at 0.12% for trades that exceed the current free trade allowance in Revolut plans, down from the previous rate of 0.25%. There is no minimum country-based fee, although other fees may still apply.

Trading Pro also provides advanced traders with access to higher order limits for US and EEA stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). This includes order limits ranging from USD 10,000 to USD 1,500,000 for US stocks and EUR 1,500,000 for EEA stocks and ETFs, with a maximum of 50,000 shares per trade.

For those who rely on data-driven decision-making, Trading Pro offers access to advanced portfolio analytics. This includes features such as performance benchmarking, realised profit and loss tracking, and portfolio allocation. In addition, Trading Pro includes a desktop Trading Terminal, which can be accessed via trade.revolut.com. This platform enables active traders to create custom workspaces, monitor market trends, and execute trades efficiently, all within a single screen.

According to the Head of Wealth and Trading in the EEA, Trading Pro was designed to meet the specific needs of advanced traders by offering a suite of tools designed to enhance their trading capabilities, addressing the demands of customers with larger portfolios who require deeper portfolio analytics and desktop trading tools. Revolut is also working on expanding its wealth and trading services, with plans to introduce a robo-advisor service, mutual funds, and bonds.

Pricing and availability

The Trading Pro subscription plan is now available in the EEA region, offered at a monthly fee of EUR 15 with a free trial for the first month. Only users with a trading account can upgrade to the Trading Pro subscription via the Revolut app.

In addition to the Trading Pro announcement, Revolut has extended its market hours trading for US stocks. Customers can now trade US stocks for 16 hours per day, from 4 am EST (10 am CET) to 8 pm EST (2 am CET), with only limit orders and whole shares trading available during the extended hours. However, Revolut wanted to emphasise that extended market hours trading carries additional or higher risks compared to regular hours trading. Customers are advised to review the relevant risks outlined in Revolut's risk description document on its website before making any investment decisions.