



By leveraging the Robo-Advisor service, customers across Singapore can minimise time and automate their investments, with the product being personalised to meet their needs, demands, and preferences. Revolut’s solution enables customers to invest through a diversified portfolio without spending additional time on research and constantly managing their portfolios. Additionally, the product aims to offer benefits to customers who do not have time to conduct extensive research and actively invest, or for those who have limited or no trading experience.











The launch comes just two days after Revolut introduced an instalment payment option for its credit card users, allowing cardholders to repay purchases in fixed instalments. The service was set to deliver repayment terms of three, six, nine, or 12 months at a rate of 9.5%. The newly introduced capability, available to existing and new credit card customers, was developed to offer an alternative to pay later financing or personal loans. Also, it was set to enable users to merge multiple purchases into a single instalment plan.





Revolut’s Robo-Advisor capabilities

The Robo-Advisor provides a fully diversified and personalised portfolio based on the customer’s inputs to questions that focus on identifying their risk tolerance and financial objectives. After the user deposits funds into their portfolio, the product automatically invests it in the market and constantly monitors and manages the portfolio. As detailed in the official press release, the minimum investment is USD 100.

Furthermore, Revolut’s Robo-Advisor automatically rebalances customer portfolios considering the performance of the assets and conducts periodic reviews to maintain customer risk tolerances and target portfolio allocations. Also, the product focuses on enabling Singaporeans to scale their finances in the current rising cost environment. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Revolut underlined that the Robo-Advisor product was created to make investing more accessible, with the company intending to equip customers with the ability to make their funds work for them in a customised and convenient way. At the time of writing, Revolut was actively working on broadening the range of investment opportunities available through the product, as well as integrating more financial planning tools.