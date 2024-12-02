Revolut introduces new fees and limits for FX and weekend transfers

The announcement comes in a bid to reduce costs amid a coronavirus slowdown. Revolut is reducing the amount users can exchange for another currency from GBP 5,000 to GBP 1,000 per month, with fees also doubling for weekend transfers.

Premium and Metal plans which have always had an unlimited exchange will continue to do so. Users would also continue to see interbank exchange rates on weekdays, although weekend transfers will become more expensive. Domestic transfers and Euro transfers within the Single Euro Payments Area are remaining free, according to Revolut staff.