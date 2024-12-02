Revolut introduces new fees

The new fees will concern people who use Revolut as a trading platform. One of the current rates will be replaced by the percentage of the transaction. This means the change will hit those who invest the most. So far, each programme has had several free transactions per month depending on the plan they have:

Standard – 1 transaction for free, Plus – 3, Premium – 5, Metal – no limits.

Extra trades are until September 2021 charged with a fixed fee in the base currency of the user with UK users paying GBP 1, EU users typically paying EUR 1, and so on. However, now Revolut is restructuring how its trading commission fees are calculated.

The company is about to introduce a variable fee structure where the customer is going to pay either the minimum country-specific fee (these amounts have not changed) or 0.25 percent (of the order amount in US dollars), whichever is greater.

Earlier in 2021, Revolut changed the rules of fees while also cutting the number of free trades it offers. Just recently, after Softbank lead an USD 800 million investment into Revolut, the UK-based neobank came up with another feature – travel booking.

Revolut is clearly trying to become more profitable as the company still burns investors’ money. In 2020, fintech lost GBP 168 million, more than a year earlier (GBP 107 million). However, the monetisation base is quite large. The number of users in June 2021 exceeded 15 million.