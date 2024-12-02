As per the information detailed in the press release, Revolut introduced the Robo-Advisor service to improve investing and tailor it to the customers’ needs. The newly launched product was developed specifically for individuals who do not have the time to actively invest or have limited or no trading experience.
The additional service assigns a portfolio considering the customers’ personal circumstances, including risk tolerance and financial goals, with the investment rebalancing automatically as the market fluctuates. The company aimed to provide a more affordable and accessible investing experience by launching Robo-Advisor with a minimum starting investment of EUR 100. Revolut’s product focuses on providing a fully diversified and customised portfolio based on the customers’ inputs to questions that can identify their risk tolerance and financial objectives. As soon as the customer deposits funds into their portfolio, the service automatically invests it in the market and continues to monitor and manage it. The press release also underlines that the Robo-Advisor is set to have an annual portfolio management fee of 0.75% of portfolio value, charged monthly.
Furthermore, to benefit from the technology, customers can establish recurring transfers from EUR 10 to their Robo-Advisor portfolio, enabling them to increase the size of their portfolio at a predefined time and frequency. This supports them in committing to investing regularly and minimising the impact of short-term price volatility. Additionally, Robo-Advisor can automatically rebalance customer portfolios based on the performance of the assets within the portfolio and execute periodic reviews to retain customer risk tolerances and target allocations.
According to Revolut’s officials, Robo-Advisor comes as an addition to the company’s suite of wealth and trading products and intends to support customers in their investment experience. The product was developed based on the company’s recent findings, where 53% of survey respondents did not know where to begin the investing process. Revolut created the service to make investing more accessible and tailored to their requirements and needs. Currently, the company is working on increasing the range of investment opportunities available through its Robo-Advisor, as well as integrating more financial planning tools.
Recently, Revolut extended its investment offering across the EEA with shares of European listed companies
, as well as launched Trading Pro
, a subscription for advanced traders with reduced commission fees, increased order limits, analytics, and a desktop Trading Terminal. Through the Revolut app, the company provides customers with access to approximately 2,200 US-listed securities, nearly 220 EU-listed securities, and 270 Exchange-traded funds (ETFs).