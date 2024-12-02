Revolut introduces Group Bills

In this way, customers can add bills to their Group and track them all in one place. And when it’s time to settle up, Group Bills can be settled in the app, with instant transfers when customers are both on Revolut. Therefore, customers will need to send a payment reminder and Revolut will send an automatic notification to the friend about payback.

Group Bills manages dividing the bills. Customers can split with precision, deciding exactly how much of a bill each person needs to pay back, and customise their Group Bills with a name and photo. To get started, Revolut customers need to update their app to the latest version (7.9), then tap on Group Bills in the Payments tab to start tracking their group expenses.