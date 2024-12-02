

Revolut clients with eSIM-compatible devices will be able to access the eSIM feature, no matter what plan they have. Once the eSIM is installed, users can top up their data on the go without needing a physical SIM card. By connecting to the eSIM, customers can use the Revolut app without consuming their mobile data allowance. This means that if a Revolut customer arrives in a new country without data access, they can still use the app and all its features, including the ability to recharge their data.

Customers will have the convenience of installing a single eSIM entirely through a digital process, allowing them to top it up in their Revolut app whenever necessary. Additionally, eSIM can be used alongside a physical SIM, allowing customers to switch between networks without facing roaming fees, with Revolut offering half the rate per GB compared to traditional telecom providers. Moreover, the Revolut eSIM enables customers to access mobile data while travelling abroad, ensuring they remain connected without any undisclosed roaming fees or disruptions.