Revolut expands in New Zealand





Following this announcement, Kiwis will be enabled to use Revolut in order to access instant and fee-free foreign currency exchange, as well as peer-to-peer payments and split group bills. Customers will also be able to send and spend in over 200 currencies around the world with no hidden fees.

New Zealand residents and clients will be allowed access to Revolut’s secure and efficient money application, which was designed to provide them the possibility to use their funds locally or while traveling, as well as to save, manage, and keep track of their overall balance in one digital location.

According to the press release, multiple Kiwis have already registered in order to join the Revolut platform by signing up to their waitlist, which took place over a 12-month long test period.

Furthermore, New Zealand customers will be able to access Revolut’s global account offerings with no monthly fees, which include low-cost foreign exchange, as well as international money transfers. Clients will be allowed to use and hold five major currencies – NZD, AUD, EUR, GBP, and USD – and to instantly download and activate a digital payment card, which they can use immediately.

In addition, Revolut will prioritise the safety and privacy of its customers by employing robust security measures in order to ensure the protection of Kiwis. The services provided by the company include an efficient and multi-layered authentication process, which keeps the Revolut accounts safeguarded by two-factor authentication (2FA), biometric authentication, as well as device pairing.









Revolut’s strategy of development

Revolut had multiple product launches and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the globe.

The German-based mobility provider FREENOW partnered with Revolut at the end of June 2023 in order to offer access to its drivers to the Revolut Pro’s benefits and capabilities. The new tool was set to be offered to FREENOW’s drivers from nine European markets, including Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria, France, Poland, Greece, and Italy. Revolut Pro was designed as a financial product that provides income, payment, as well as expense management services that are customised for freelancers, self-employed individuals, and independent workers.

Earlier in May 2023, Revolut launched its Revolut Business product in Australia, for improving the way SMBs handle the cost-of-living crisis. Following this announcement, Revolut Businesses was set to provide enterprises and companies with access to fast, secure, and efficient services that aimed to assist them during the process of managing their finances. Furthermore, it focused on enhancing the manner in which their businesses are developed on a global scale.



