Revolut expands in five new markets





With Revolut, consumers in these territories will have access to fast domestic and international transfers.

Customers in new markets will be able to transfer money to more than 50 countries and become part of the Revolut community, the financial super-application that aims to help people around the world connect quickly to send or receive money in advantageous financial conditions. The aim of Revolut is to make its services available in 90 markets by the end of 2022, with new features added in the next period, to optimise the way consumers have their money.

Based on its global money transfer infrastructure, Revolut allows its customers to send and receive funds with just one click. Transfers between Revolut accounts will be made free of charge, and those to other bank accounts will be commissioned at 1% (minimum USD 1) for customers in new markets. Any transfer fee is displayed directly in the app so that the user can see the associated costs and exchange rate for international transfers.