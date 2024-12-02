Revolut expands global remittances offer with seven corridors

The new remittance offer adds up to six new corridors opened throughout 2021 in Brazil (BRL), Chile (CLP), Korea (KRW), Sri Lanka (LKR), Vietnam (VND), and Serbia (RSD). Faster transfers have been launched on corridors such as Mexico (MXN), India (INR), and the Philippines (PHP) too – making it possible for customers to send money to these countries.

As of now, Revolut customers can make international transfers to bank accounts in over 160 countries and 40 currencies, including India, China, Mexico, Philippines, and Egypt.