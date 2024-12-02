Revolut expands business services to sole traders in Australia

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Revolut’s mission to provide fast, affordable, and efficient financial solutions to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to thrive in the global marketplace.

Representing about a third of Australia's business economy, sole traders now have access to Revolut's business feature, marking a 60% market expansion for the company in the country. This strategic move follows market validation, demonstrated by the registration of over 4,000 sole traders on the platform since Revolut Business's launch in Australia.











Streamlining finances and fueling growth

Revolut Business provides businesses with a suite of features, including multi-currency accounts, virtual and physical debit cards, and real-time spending reports. With the addition of sole trader accounts, individuals can now leverage these tools to streamline their finances, make informed decisions, and gain better control over their money.

Officials from Revolut said businesses are seeking modern payment services. They’re happy to introduce a seamless and cost-effective solution tailored to businesses of all sizes. Their aim is to empower Australian businesses, enabling them not just to survive, but to thrive in the current dynamic market landscape, by saving them time and money.

Revolut Business aims to democratise access to financial services and promote financial literacy among sole traders in Australia. By offering innovative solutions tailored to their needs, Revolut Business seeks to empower sole traders to achieve their financial goals and unlock new opportunities for growth.