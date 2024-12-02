Revolut, Equifax partner for data and analytics in the UK

With over 100 million monthly transactions and 15 million global users, the Revolut app enables individuals and businesses to exchange, send, and receive money in multiple currencies. As part of a global expansion effort, the app is now powered by Equifax cloud-based data both in the UK and US markets.

Through harnessing the unique Equifax bureau data sets, Revolut can obtain decision intelligence and real-time predictive analytics it needs. This provides a more informed view of existing and potential customers, and helps more consumers and small businesses access additional financial opportunities and manage their money with greater freedom.